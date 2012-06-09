MADRID, June 9 Spain's government said on
Saturday it would seek up to 100 billion euros ($124.67 billion)
in aid for its banks.
Following are key remarks from Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos at a news conference, translated by Reuters.
WILL ASK FOR AID
"The Spanish government declares its intention to request
European financing for recapitalisation of the Spanish banks
that need it."
"The amount requested will be sufficient to cover the
estimated capital needs, as well as a margin that will give
significant additional security."
"It's a maximum amount that clearly provides a margin of
security, a figure has been established that cannot be
questioned by anyone."
CONDITIONS
"Since the funds being asked for are to attend to financial
sector needs, the conditionality, as agreed in the Eurogroup
meeting, will be specifically for the financial sector."
"The FROB (Spain's bank restructuring fund)... will act as
intermediary for the government and will receive the funds
before they are paid out (to the banks)."
"(This) will assure the availability of sufficient financing
and that the sovereign risk will remain separate from the
cleanup of the financial system."
"It's a loan that will be received with very favourable
conditions, which will be determined in the coming days. They
are conditions...that are more favourable that those of the
market. Therefore it is in no way a rescue"
"What is being requested is financial support, that has
absolutely nothing to do with a rescue."
MECHANISM
"It could could either be the financing facility known as
EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) or the ESM
(European Stability Mechanism). And that's what we will clear up
in the coming days."
"The role of the IMF (International Monetary Fund)...is
strictly an advisory one in the realm of the financial sector."
THE EURO
"At the same time this will help return confidence to the
project of the common currency."
SPAIN'S ECONOMY
"(The deal) will allow all kinds of doubts that existed
around the Spanish banking sector to be dissipated. I think it's
an agreement that will favour the recovery of the Spanish
economy, the credibility and confidence of the Spanish banking
sector (...) and that Spanish entities will be in a condition to
concede credit."