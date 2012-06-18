By Francesco Guarascio
| BRUSSELS, June 18
BRUSSELS, June 18 Italy will push this week at a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers for a semi-automatic
mechanism involving the European Central Bank or the permanent
bailout fund ESM to reduce spreads of euro zone bonds over
Germany, Italy's European Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero said on
Monday.
Italy has long complained about the rising returns that
investors demand to hold its debt rather than benchmark German
bonds, saying markets were not fully taking into account its
reforms. Italy's benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to 6.06
percent on Monday, taking the additional return compared with
German Bunds to 4.63 percentage points.
"The idea is to possibly discuss at the Eurogroup/Ecofin
this week mechanisms which would be triggered semi-automatically
when spreads widen too much, with the aim to reduce them,"
Moavero told reporters in Brussels, adding that this it is an
option currently under debate.
Euro zone finance ministers and ECB President Mario Draghi
meet in Luxembourg on Thursday and are joined by their non-euro
zone colleagues from European Union countries on Friday.
The European Central Bank has a programme enabling it to buy
government bonds in order to stop spreads ballooning. But it
bought no government bonds for the 14th week in a row last week,
ECB data showed on Monday, resisting pressure to intervene
despite tensions before the Greek election and rising Spanish
financing costs.
The ECB has bought hardly any bonds from euro zone countries
since Mario Draghi took over as president in November as
policymakers have become increasingly wary of the programme,
emphasising the need for governments to tackle the crisis.
Speaking about the automatic mechanism proposal, Moavero
said: "The ECB may do it, but in a framework which would respect
its autonomy. The mechanisms would make automatic something that
the ECB has so far done autonomously. The European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) may also do that, although it cannot act as a
bank."
Asked if the ECB should re-start its Securities Market
Programme (SMP) of buying bonds on the market, which was
originally justified as needed to ensure that markets reflected
its monetary policy decisions, Moavero said:
"We do not ask them, because we respect the autonomy of the
ECB, but obviously any move to reduce spreads is welcome."
Moavero also said that he doubted if the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund, the ESM, would be operational by early
July as planned because of the ratification schedule in euro
zone countries.
"Consid#ering the state of the ratification process (in all
of Europe), it is unlikely that the ESM can enter into force at
the beginning of July as we initially planned," Moavero said.
Italy has not completed the process of ratifying the ESM yet
in the Senate and is at an earlier stage in the Lower Chamber.
France, Greece, Slovenia and four others have already ratified
the ESM treaty and Germany will vote on it on June 29.
"It's not impossible to finish the process (in Italy) before
the summer break, but it is unlikely to respect the July
deadline," Moavero said.