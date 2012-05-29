* EU executive to apply debt rules in "growth-friendly" way
* Italy to get praise, urged to reform labour market, taxes
* Spain beset by regional debts, bank recapitalisation
By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, May 29 The European Commission will
set out its economic strategy for the euro zone on Wednesday,
spelling out measures to balance growth with unpopular fiscal
consolidation that will be particularly pointed for Spain and
Italy.
The Commission will issue specific recommendations for each
of the 27 European Union members, as well as for the 17 sharing
the euro. Once endorsed by EU leaders in June, the executive's
plans will become binding for the 27-nation bloc.
Italy, the euro zone's third biggest economy and a country
under close market scrutiny because of its large debt and slow
growth, is likely to get praise for its fiscal consolidation
efforts under technocrat premier Mario Monti, a draft document
obtained by Reuters shows.
"The policy response to ensure sound public finances and
tackle Italy's long-standing structural weakness has been
determined and wide-ranging," reads the draft, which may be yet
changed before adoption.
"Italy has been implementing a bold fiscal consolidation
strategy which should allow correcting the excessive deficit by
2012 and achieving ... a broadly balanced budgetary position in
structural terms by 2013, one year earlier than recommended."
Spain, struggling to wrestle down its deficit and
recapitalise its debt-laden banking system, is unlikely to get
such a positive write-up.
There has been speculation that the Commission, the guardian
of EU rules, will shift its emphasis from austerity to growth,
without which euro zone debts cannot be reduced.
New French President Francois Hollande has championed a
greater focus on growth over budget cuts and Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso reiterated on Tuesday that the
euro zone needed both to regain investor confidence.
He also said the EU's budget rules, the Stability and Growth
Pact, should take into account differences between states - a
possible shift in emphasis towards growth, one that could
benefit countries such as Spain and Italy, whose excessive debts
could yet pose a threat to the future of the currency bloc.
"We will ... set out our line on implementing the Stability
and Growth Pact in a growth-friendly and differentiated way
applying its in-built scope of judgment," Barroso said in a
speech, comments that imply a degree of flexibility.
While Spain has repeatedly said it does not want to be cut
any slack, it would make its budget consolidation efforts more
manageable if it had longer to meet the target. Similar
flexibility would help several other strapped euro zone states.
Spanish 10-year borrowing costs have surged to 6.5 percent
on investor concerns about the cost of rescuing the country's
banking sector and supporting its indebted regions. A seven
percent yield was the tipping point that pushed Ireland and
Portugal into taking EU/IMF bailouts.
SHIFT OF EMPHASIS?
Some economists expect a switch in the Commission's focus to
structural budget deficits, which exclude one-off items and the
effects of the economic cycle, from headline deficits, which at
a time of recession are larger.
"The Commission will monitor the impact of tight budget
constraints on growth, enhancing public expenditure, and on
public investment," Barroso said.
"If necessary, the Commission will give guidance on the
scope for possible action within the boundaries of the European
Union and national fiscal frameworks."
The draft report on Italy says the priority areas for Rome
are its public finances, reforming labour markets, education and
market regulation, as well as making taxation more growth
friendly and a more efficient organisation of the judiciary.
It calls on Italy to adopt laws that would implement an
agreed balanced budget rule and urges the government to tackle
Italy's grey economy - such as undeclared work. But it says
Rome's reform plans are ambitious and relevant.
Spain has vowed to reduce its budget deficit, which stood at
8.9 percent of GDP last year, to 5.3 percent in 2012 and 3
percent in 2013. With its economy in recession, many officials
believe the targets are overly ambitious.
Some policymakers have said Madrid could get more time to
reduce its deficit if it presented a credible 3-4 year plan of
fiscal adjustment.
The need for more time was underlined last week, when
previously undisclosed data showed Spain's 17 autonomous regions
will need to refinance 36 billion euros of debt this year,
rather than the 8 billion euros initially expected. It also
faces a 19 billion euros bill to rescue troubled lender Bankia
.