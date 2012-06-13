BRUSSELS, June 13 The euro zone needs much
stronger banking and fiscal integration and enhanced governance,
and the road to achieving these will be spelled out by a report
of top European Union officials, draft conclusions for the June
28-29 summit of EU leaders showed.
"Recent developments have demonstrated the need to take the
EMU (Economic and Monetary Union) to a further stage," said the
draft conclusions, obtained by Reuters.
"The new stage will build on deeper policy integration and
coordination. There is a need for more specific building blocks
centred around a much stronger banking and fiscal integration,
underpinned by enhanced euro governance," the draft said.
The text of the summit conclusions is to be discussed by EU
ambassadors on Thursday.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Eurogroup Chairman
Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy have been given the task of reporting to the summit on
closer euro zone integration.
"The report commissioned on May 23 on steps towards a full
economic and monetary union will set out the main blocks, some
concerning all the member states of the Union, others only the
members of the euro area and, as appropriate, others willing to
join," it said.
"It will also give indications on the working method and the
timing to achieve this objective. This topic will also be
discussed in the euro summit following the European Council."