DUBLIN Feb 11 A planned British referendum on
leaving the European Union is worrying its near neighbour
Ireland because of their close trade ties and the possible
impact it could have on the bloc.
British premier David Cameron wants to renegotiate Britain's
EU ties and offer a referendum on membership if his
Conservatives retain power after an election next year. The
prospect is unsettling for Ireland, a country of 4.6 million
that won independence from London in 1922.
Dublin also has some concerns that a vote on Scottish
independence, due in September, could destabilise Northern
Ireland, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.
"Britain are our nearest neighbours and our closest
international friends. They are also our nearest trading
partners," Noonan said at the Reuters Euro Zone Summit, a series
of interviews with the region's top policymakers. "Anything that
would upset the trade relationship would be adverse to both
countries."
British membership is also important to balance the bloc,
given the potential dominance of Germany, the largest country
and the largest economy in the EU, Noonan said.
"There is a kind of internal balance in Europe that requires
the UK, in my view. Germany's economy is a third of Europe now,
and if the UK were semi-detached, the sheer weight of the German
economy would imbalance Europe."
SCOTTISH WORRIES
Ireland also has some concerns about Scotland's vote in
September over whether to leave the UK. Scottish independence
could destabilise Northern Ireland, where the community that
favours remaining British have close links to Scotland.
Though a 1998 peace deal largely ended decades of sectarian
violence, the province still remains deeply split between
Protestants who mainly want to remain part of Britain and
Catholics tending to favour unification with Ireland.
"There is a kith and kin argument where they are very close
to Scotland," Noonan said. "So it could be politically
destabilising in Northern Ireland, and we need to think our way
through that if Scotland were to vote for independence."
Ireland is also hesitant about changing EU treaties, Noonan
said. That requires a referendum, which makes the process more
complicated.
"If the issues are of consequence, we would be willing to go
to the people, but we wouldn't want to go to the people on what
we consider trivial issues," he said.
