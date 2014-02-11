* European Parliament demanding changes to bank deal
* Schaeuble ready to talk on key aspects of bank fund
* Slovenia able to cope with banks without external aid
By Noah Barkin and Gernot Heller
BERLIN, Feb 11 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble has signalled a readiness to compromise on the
contours of a European fund to shut down troubled banks
following sharp criticism from the European Parliament.
In an interview with Reuters, Schaeuble stuck to his
long-standing position that changes to the EU treaty were
necessary if the bloc was to move beyond the inter-governmental
approach to "banking union" agreed by European finance ministers
in December.
But he said he was ready to talk about changes to that deal,
which European Parliament President Martin Schulz has promised
to reject in its current form. Under EU rules, the parliament
must approve the agreement for it to take effect.
"It can't be that one side says it must be done their way or
not at all. Europe doesn't work like that," Schaeuble said.
"At the moment, there is an intense discussion about the
financial framework of the resolution fund and the timeframe for
building it up. I'm sure we can reach an agreement on this."
The deal clinched late last year after months of difficult
negotations foresees the creation of a 55 billion euro
resolution fund, financed by a levy on banks, that would be
built up over a period of 10 years.
But burden sharing between European member states will be
minimal. Germany insisted that for the coming decade, countries
themselves should be accountable for the costs of winding down
their banks, once bank creditors and investors have taken a hit.
At the height of the euro zone's crisis, stricken banks
pushed countries like Ireland and Cyprus to the brink of
bankruptcy.
Europe's banking union project was designed to break this
so-called "doom loop" between banks and sovereigns, although
critics say the deal clinched in December falls short.
Negotiations between the European Parliament, member states
and the European Commission began last month. A compromise on
the bank plan must be found by early April, or the project risks
being delayed by up to a year while a new Parliament and
Commission settles in.
In the interview, Schaeuble lauded the progress in bail-out
countries like Ireland, Spain and Portugal, and said there were
no other euro members that might need a rescue in the
foreseeable future.
For much of last year, Slovenia was seen as a potential
candidate for a bailout, but it announced in December that it
could raise the 4.8 billion euros needed to keep its banks
afloat without external help.
"All the recent reports show that Slovenia does not need a
programme," Schaeuble said.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Gernot Heller; Editing by Mike
Peacock)