BRUSSELS Dec 15 EU leaders will hold
another summit in Brussels in late January or early February to
discuss economic growth and jobs as the 27-nation bloc heads
into a "quasi-recession," European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy said on Thursday.
"I informed this morning the 27 member states that I will
convene a meeting of the European Council by the end of January,
beginning of February," Van Rompuy told a news conference.
Germany and France called on Wednesday for an extra meeting
to discuss growth at a time when the 17-nation euro zone looks
likely to enter recession in the last quarter of this year. EU
leaders last met on Dec. 8-9, when they agreed to forge closer
fiscal integration among the euro zone.
"I think in times of stagnation, in times of even
quasi-recession, it is very important to have those topics on
the agenda and not only speaking on fiscal consolidation," Van
Rompuy said.
Last week's summit failed to reassure investors that the
euro zone is any closer to resolving its debt crisis. There are
also growing concerns that policymakers' focus on cutting
spending in order to rapidly reduce deficits is making it harder
to stimulate growth and create jobs.