BRUSSELS May 11 The European Commission believes Italy is on track to meet its structural fiscal targets this year and next, and does not see a need for new measures there, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday.

But he said the Commission was waiting for France to decide how it would meet its deficit targets.

"Italy is on track to meet its structural fiscal targets for 2012 and 2013, so from that point of view there is no need for new measures of fiscal consolidation," Rehn told a news briefing after releasing the Commission's latest economic forecasts for the euro zone and EU member states.

Rehn also said the Commission was satisfied that Portugal's fiscal measures were also on track.

But asked about a divergence between the Commission's forecasts for the French 2013 budget deficit and those of the French authorities, Rehn said France had a more optimistic assessment resulting from its views on economic growth.

"It is true that the forecasts of the French authorities are slightly more optimistic than ours, in particular for next year. The differences are due to the pace of recovery of investments and exports."

Rehn added: "We are waiting for the French authorities to decide which measures will be introduced for 2013."