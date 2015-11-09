BRUSSELS Nov 9 European finance ministers are
expected to make some progress on a common financial
transactions tax (FTT) at an evening meeting on Monday but are
unlikely to seal a definitive deal, officials and ministers
said.
Germany and France proposed the FTT in 2012, with the euro
zone debt crisis raging, as a way to correct excesses in the
financial sector that were blamed for the worst market turmoil
and decline for decades. It has been debated ever since.
Britain, Europe's biggest financial centre, opposes the tax.
Monday night's discussion between the finance ministers of
the 11 euro zone countries that are considering adopting the FTT
follows a meeting of all 19 euro zone finance ministers.
Some of the 11 - Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Belgium,
Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain -
already impose such levies at national level.
"I see a chance that we will come a step forward but I am
careful with the prediction that we will have a breakthrough
today," German Finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told
reporters on Monday before euro zone finance ministers met.
Also earlier in the day, French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin had called for a quick agreement on the FTT, but other EU
officials said that the meeting would not be conclusive.
"We are in a situation in which we have solved almost all
open issues. There are special requests by some countries at
every meeting. We will try today to solve those issues,"
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said.
"I have always made clear that if we cannot solve the open
issues, then there would not be a solution. And then we have to
think about what we can do with this project," Schelling, who
chairs the group of 11 countries who want the FTT, said.
Schelling said that the 11 ministers have already agreed in
principle that the FTT should cover all financial products
"except sovereign bonds and derivatives on those bonds" but they
have not agreed on the rate nor how to implement the charges.
All 28 EU finance ministers meet again on Tuesday in
Brussels at the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN).
