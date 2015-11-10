BRUSSELS Nov 10 Italy and other European states
have expressed reservations on the scope of a common financial
transactions tax (FTT) although some progress has been made on
narrowing differences, Italy's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Germany and France proposed the FTT in 2012, with the euro
zone debt crisis raging, as a way of correcting excesses in the
financial sector that was blamed for the worst market turmoil
and decline for decades. It has been debated ever since.
"There are Italian objections, as there are objections from
other states, on many proposals" concerning the FTT, Italian
Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told a news conference in
Brussels the day after ministers met on the issue.
"Italy expressed reservation on a specific measure," Padoan
said. The objection related to "the extension of the scope (of
the tax) to some derivatives" that may be linked to sovereign
bonds, he said.
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told
reporters on Monday ahead of the meeting that countries
interested in a common FTT had already agreed that derivatives
linked to sovereign bonds would be outside the scope of the tax.
Only 11 of the EU's 28 members - Germany, France, Italy,
Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia
and Spain - are considering a joint FTT and it was their finance
ministers who met on Monday after a regular meeting of euro zone
ministers.
"We made progress, however, and the chapters on which there
is more or less a definitive deal are many," Padoan added.
EU officials have signalled that a political deal on the FTT
may be possible by the end of the year, although technical
issues for applying the tax would take some time after that.
No agreement has been reached yet on the rate of the tax.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)