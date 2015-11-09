PARIS Nov 9 France wants an agreement on a
financial transactions tax (FTT) struck on Monday after a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers, Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said.
"We have done most of the technical work. I think the time
has come to make a decision," Sapin told reporters.
"We can't just drag our feet month after month," he said.
Austria is playing a very constructive role, he said, and a
majority of 11 countries backing the plan is willing to press on
with the tax.
Smaller countries such as Slovakia, Estonia and Slovenia
were proving more reluctant, however, Sapin said.
Germany and France proposed the tax in 2012, in the midst of
the euro zone debt crisis. As much a political symbol as an
effort to correct the excesses blamed for the worst financial
turmoil in decades, it has been debated ever since.
Only 11 of the 28 countries of the European Union accepted
in principle to introduce a European FTT, which would complement
similar levies already in force in some European countries, such
as Germany.
A common FTT would avoid tax competition among European
countries, the supporters of the project claim.
Britain, home to Europe's largest financial sector, has long
opposed the tax, fearing it would cause unnecessary damage to
the financial industry.
Sapin said France wanted the widest possible base and small
amounts for the tax to avoid market distortions and that
technical measures were being devised to avoid most relocations
of transactions.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Brian Love and Ralph
Boulton)