PARIS Feb 7 Nine European countries, including France and Germany, have written to the Danish presidency of the European Union requesting an acceleration of the work on introducing a financial transaction tax, France's finance ministry said.

France, which is pressing ahead with its own tax on financial transactions, said the letter was also signed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and the finance ministers of Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Greece and Portugal.

"Underlining their firm conviction that a tax on financial transactions is necessary at a community level, both to ensure a fair contribution of the financial sector to the cost of the crisis and to improve financial market regulation, the Italian prime minister and eight other euro zone ministers bring their support to the principle," a ministry statement said.

"Mindful of the high expectations of European public opinion, they ask the Danish presidency to accelerate the work."