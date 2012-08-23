LONDON, Aug 23 After a summer lull, the euro
zone faces two months that will go a long way to dictate whether
its debt crisis, now into a third year, will spiral out of
control or finally be contained.
Following is a breakdown of the key events and dates that
will shape the currency bloc's future:
SEPTEMBER
- The troika of EU/IMF/ECB inspectors returns to Athens
early in September and will almost inevitably conclude that
Greece cannot meet debt-cutting targets set in its bailout
agreement. That verdict, which may not be delivered until
October, will leave the euro zone with a stark choice: cut
Greece some slack or cut it loose. The Greek government is
seeking an extra two years to make the savings demanded of it.
Germany is not so sure.
- European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has said
that early in the month he will detail plans for a euro zone
banking union starting with cross-border supervision. Once that
is established, the currency bloc's rescue fund will be allowed
to recapitalise banks directly, offering a new route for
struggling countries without them having to succumb to a
full-blown sovereign bailout.
SEPT. 6
- The European Central Bank holds its monthly meeting.
Having signalled that he will start a programme of government
bond-buying to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, ECB
President Mario Draghi will be expected to detail just how the
central bank would go about it if called upon. He faces stiff
internal opposition, led by Germany's Bundesbank. If he has not
got broad backing for a plan and fails to flesh it out, stock
markets, which have been climbing in the belief that ECB action
is coming, could fall sharply.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, and Spain will hold its first
bond auction since early August.
SEPT. 9/10
World's central bankers meet at the Bank for International
Settlements in Basel, Switzerland.
SEPT. 12
- Germany's Constitutional Court to rule on complaints made
to it about the euro zone's ESM rescue fund. The process has
delayed the firewall from coming into being because Berlin
cannot ratify it until the court has spoken. It is unlikely to
block the fund's inception but might well call for greater
political supervision of its activities. This is crucial because
Draghi has stated that the ECB would only intervene in the bond
market if a country has first sought similar help from the
rescue fund.
- On the same day, Dutch elections are held. With polls
charting growing disaffection with austerity and the hard-left
Socialist party showing strongly, it is possible a coalition of
parties will be voted in that robs Germany of one of its key
allies and rejects any further bailouts of euro zone countries.
SEPT. 13
Italian government bond auction. Also, G20 finance ministers
and central bank governors meet in Mexico for two days.
SEPT. 14/15
Informal Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers
to be held in Cyprus. After Rajoy indicated that Spain might
seek help from the euro zone's rescue funds, officials have said
this meeting could be the venue to thrash out the details.
MID-SEPTEMBER
Spain to unveil audit of its banking sector, which will
determine how much it will take of a 100 billion euro bank
bailout on offer, and how much each bank needs. EU officials
have suggested that some banks might need to be wound down.
SEPT. 20
Spanish government bond auction.
SEPT. 27
Italian government bond auction.
BY END SEPT.
Cyprus's central bank governor has said a bailout accord
could be brokered with international lenders by the end of
September to help a banking system battered by its exposure to
Greece.
OCT. 4
Spanish government bond auction.
OCT. 8
Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in
Luxembourg. Likely to be the forum at which the troika's report
on Greece and any plans to loosen bailout terms will be
discussed.
OCT. 11
Italian government bond auction.
OCT. 14
Annual meeting of International Monetary Fund and World Bank
begins in Tokyo.
OCT. 18
Spanish government bond auction.
OCT. 18/19
Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels that
could cement the bloc's approach to Greece, Spain and Italy.
OCT. 29-31
Three days in which 20 billion euros of Spanish debt matures
and will need to be refinanced - a daunting task for Madrid
unless its borrowing costs have fallen substantially.