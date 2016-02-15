BRUSSELS, Feb 15 The European Union's statistics office Eurostat
realeased the following data on the trade balance of the 19 countries sharing
euro in December 2015:
EA19 trade - non seasonally adjusted data bn
Flows Dec 14 Dec 15 Growth Jan-Dec 14 Jan-Dec 15 Growth
Extra-EA19 exports 162.1 167.5 3% 1 938.1 2 040.2 5%
Extra-EA19 imports 138.5 143.2 3% 1 753.8 1 794.2 2%
Extra-EA19 trade balance 23.6 24.3 184.3 246.0
Intra-EA19 trade 127.5 130.3 2% 1 641.5 1 689.0 3%
EU28 trade - non seasonally adjusted data bn
Flows Dec 14 Dec 15 Growth Jan-Dec 14 Jan-Dec 15 Growth
Extra-EU28 exports 145.8 156.0 7% 1 702.1 1 789.1 5%
Extra-EU28 imports 134.4 135.5 1% 1 688.7 1 724.9 2%
Extra-EU28 trade balance 11.4 20.5 13.3 64.2
Intra-EU28 trade 227.3 234.7 3% 2 930.7 3 066.6 5%
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)