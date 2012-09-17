* Euro zone adjusted exports slow in July from previous
month
* Data points to Q3 slowdown
* Euro zone wage growth limited in Q2
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Sept 17 A slowdown in euro zone
exports in July, plus muted wage growth, could increase the odds
for an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank before the
end of the year to try to revive the region's economy.
The export data, published on Monday, showed the heightened
risks of the euro zone sliding into recession in the third
quarter after it contracted 0.2 percent year-on-year in the
second quarter.
The European Union's statistics office said the unadjusted
trade surplus in the 17 countries using the euro was 15.6
billion euros ($20.51 billion) in July, up from 2.1 billion a
year earlier.
Exports surged 11 percent in annual terms and imports only 2
percent.
But adjusted for seasonal factors, the trade surplus was
only 7.9 billion euros, down from 9.3 billion in June, as
exports fell 2 percent month-on-month and imports eased 1.2
percent.
"The sharply increased euro zone traded goods surplus for
July masks some worrying developments," said Howard Archer,
economist at IHS Global Insight.
"The appreciable drop in euro zone (adjusted) exports in
July heightens concerns that slower global growth is
increasingly weighing down on foreign demand for euro zone
goods," Archer said.
"This reinforces belief that the euro zone is headed for
further GDP contraction in the third quarter," he said. "We
expect the ECB to trim interest rates to 0.50 percent in the
fourth quarter with a move highly possible as soon as October."
Eurostat also released data on Monday showing total hourly
labour costs grew only 1.6 percent year-on-year in the second
quarter.
Economists said this was likely to keep inflationary
pressures subdued and add to arguments for an ECB rate cut
before the end of the year.
"Although euro zone consumer price inflation climbed back up
to 2.6 percent in August from 2.4 percent in July, there seems
little reason why the ECB cannot cut interest rates from 0.75
percent to 0.5 percent," Archer said.
COMPETITIVENESS ADJUSTMENT
Detailed Eurostat trade data for July was not yet available
but the breakdown for the January-June period showed export
growth was mainly driven by sales of machinery, vehicles and
other manufactured goods.
This offset more expensive imports of energy, and smaller
imports of raw materials also helped.
The main export engine is Germany, which is responsible for
more than half of euro zone exports.
The second biggest contributor to the unadjusted trade
surplus is the Netherlands and the third biggest Ireland.
Some of the growth of exports from these two countries could
reflect an increase in competitiveness - their second quarter
labour costs grew just a fraction of the overall euro zone
annual increase.
In Ireland, labour costs grew 0.4 percent year-on-year and
in the Netherlands, labour costs grew 0.5 percent.
Greece and Portugal, which like Ireland are trying to boost
competitiveness, also managed to export more.
In Greece, unadjusted exports surged 15 percent year-on-year
in the first half. The country's labour costs continued to fall,
with the latest available data for the first quarter showing an
11.5 percent decline in total hourly costs.
Portugal's unadjusted exports rose 9 percent in the first
six months of the year and labour costs were up 0.7 percent in
the second quarter after a 1.2 percent decline in the first.
In Spain, where a quarter of the workforce is without jobs,
labour costs rose 0.5 percent in the second quarter, but
unadjusted exports were up only 1 percent in the first half.
In Italy, which is also reforming to show markets it can
service its huge public debt despite slow growth, labour costs
grew 1.1 percent and unadjusted exports increased 4 percent in
the first six months.
In Germany labour costs climbed 2.5 percent and in the euro
zone's second biggest economy, France, they rose 2.0 percent -
well above the euro zone average.
