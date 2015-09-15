BRUSSELS, Sept 15 The euro zone's trade surplus
with the rest of the world jumped year-on-year in July as
exports surged 7 percent while imports increased by only 1
percent because of much cheaper imported energy, the European
Union's statistics office data showed.
Eurostat said the seasonally unadjusted trade surplus of the
19 countries sharing the euro rose to 31.4 billion euros ($35.5
billion) in July from 21.2 billion a year earlier.
For the whole of the European Union of 28 countries, the
unadjusted trade surplus was 12.9 billion euros in July against
1.2 billion the year before.
The main difference was imported energy -- in the first
seven months of 2015, the value of imported energy such as gas
and oil to the EU was 201.3 billion euros, while a year earlier,
when prices were higher, the imports totalled 268.7 billion.
EU imports from Russia -- the main energy provider for
Europe -- plunged 26 percent in the January-July period.
The EU's exports to Russia -- which imposed
counter-sanctions on EU goods in reaction to the EU's sanctions
over the war in Ukraine -- tumbled 31 percent in the same
period.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
