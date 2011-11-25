BRUSSELS Nov 25 Euro zone member states
are discussing dropping private sector involvement from the
permanent bailout mechanism that is due to come into force in
2013, four EU officials said on Friday.
The discussions are taking place as part of wider
negotiations over changing the EU treaty to introduce stricter
fiscal rules as Germany wants.
Germany insisted that private sector investors -- banks and
insurance companies -- bear a portion of the losses in the
bailout of Greece. Euro zone states originally agreed to include
clauses in the permanent bailout fund, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), that would enforce private sector involvement.
But the majority of the euro zone's 17 countries now want
those clauses removed from the ESM and there is movement towards
that happening, the sources said.
"France, Italy, Spain and all the peripherals" are in favour
of removing the clauses, one EU official told Reuters. "Against
it are Germany, Finland and the Netherlands."
Others said that while German insistence on retaining the
clauses was fading, they would only be removed as part of a
broader negotiation over changes to the EU treaty. Berlin wants
full backing for changes to the treaty before it moves on other
areas where member states want it to soften its stance, the
officials said.
