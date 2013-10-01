By Jan Strupczewski BRUSSELS, Oct 1 The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on Tuesday on unemployment in the 17 countries sharing the euro and the 28 members of the European Union: Unemployment Rates (%) August 2012 May 2013 June 2013 July 2013 Aug 2013 EA17 11.5 12.1 12.1 12.0 12.0 EU28 10.6 10.9 10.9 10.9 10.9