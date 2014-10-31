BRUSSELS, Oct 31 The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data for unemployment in the 18 countries sharing the euro and the wider 28-nation European Union for September: Rates (%) Sept 2014 Aug 2014 July 2014 Sept 2013 EA18 11.5 11.5 11.5 12.0 EU28 10.1 10.1 10.1 10.8 Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected the unemployment rate of the 18-member bloc to remain stable at 11.5 percent. For further details of Eurostat data click on: here (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)