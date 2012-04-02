BRUSSELS, April 2 Joblessness in the euro zone
reached its highest in almost 15 years in February with more
than 17 million people out of work, highlighting the human cost
of the bloc's debt crisis and governments' struggle to overcome
it.
Unemployment in the 17 nation euro zone rose to 10.8 percent
in February - as expected by economists' polled by and
compared to 10.7 percent in January, the European Union's
statistics office Eurostat said on Monday.
Joblessness last reached February's levels in May and June
1997 and was only slightly higher in April 1997 at 10.9 percent.
In February, unemployment was 10.2 percent of the working
population in the wider, 27-nation EU, or some 24.5 million
people, rising from 10.1 percent in January, Eurostat said.
Europe's debt crisis has forced governments to drastically
cut spending, while business confidence collapsed late last
year, leaving many Europeans struggling to find work at a time
when the euro zone heads into a recession.
The European Commission expects the euro zone's output to
shrink 0.3 percent in 2012, and data released separately on
Monday showed that the bloc's manufacturing activity contracted
for an eighth successive month in March.
Economists are divided over the wisdom of bringing down
fiscal deficits so aggressively as the economic slump also hurts
tax revenues and consumer's ability to spend. But the Commission
says lower public debts are crucial to win back investor
confidence after the bloc allowed its debts to balloon.