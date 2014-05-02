* Unemployment at 11.8 pct in March vs revised 11.8 pct in
Feb
* Job creation later this year could help fight deflation
risks
By Robin Emmott and Anna Nicolaou
BRUSSELS, May 2 The number of people out of work
in the euro zone fell slightly in March but remained near a
record high, a sign that European households are yet to feel the
bloc's economic recovery and are unlikely help generate growth
in the short term.
Around 18.91 million people were jobless in the 18-nation
bloc in March, 22,000 less than in February, or 11.8 percent of
the working population, the EU statistics office Eurostat said
on Friday.
That is slightly down from the record 12-percent level a
year ago, while the 11.8 percent reading was the same as in
February. The February reading was revised down by Eurostat from
11.9 percent earlier.
Joblessness has been stuck at almost 19 million people for
the last four months and shows the human impact of the worst
financial crisis in a generation, but it also varies widely
across the euro zone.
Austrian and German unemployment levels were around 5
percent in March, compared to almost 13 percent in Italy and
about 25 percent in Spain.
"The cross-country divergence is still very, very
significant, much more so than in other data," said Frederik
Ducrozet, a senior euro zone economist at Credit Agricole.
"There is a lag right now which is usual, but unless there
is another shock to the economy, the unemployment rate should
decline," he said.
After two consecutive years of recession, the euro zone's
economy is growing again and areas such as manufacturing are
reflecting that as new orders rise.
But households are among the last to feel the benefits,
which is having a knock-on effect on consumer prices that are in
the European Central Bank's "danger zone" of below 1 percent and
have raised concerns about damaging deflation in the bloc.
Faced with inflation rates running far below target, the ECB
has opened the door to money printing with so-called
"quantitative easing" (QE) to boost the euro zone economy, which
is growing at a slower rate than much of the rest of the world.
A fall in unemployment could make QE less likely, economists
say. "The (pending) job creation in the eurozone should help end
the discussion of deflation risks," said Nikolaus Keis, an
economist at UniCredit.
(Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)