WASHINGTON Dec 9 The White House on Friday said an agreement by Europe, except Britain, for deeper economic integration in the euro zone was progress, but more needed to be done.

"We think that signs of progress are good, that this is a sign of progress, but more still needs to be done, obviously," White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

"In the end it is a European problem that needs a European solution," he said. "And we believe that they need to act conclusively and decisively to resolve it. But there has been some progress and that's a good thing."