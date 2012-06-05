* G7 discussed Europe's progress on closer union-US Treasury
* US, Canada drive home need for big plan, no stop-gap
measures
* G20 source: US also seeks immediate steps to shore up
Europe's banks
By Stella Dawson and Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, June 5 The United States piled
pressure on European governments on Tuesday to take a bold step
toward financial and fiscal union to prevent the euro zone debt
crisis from further derailing a stumbling global economic
recovery.
Finance ministers from the Group of Seven major
industrialized economies reviewed the global economy and
financial markets while also discussing policy responses,
including "progress towards financial and fiscal union in
Europe," the U.S. Treasury said after hosting an emergency
conference call on the crisis.
It was the first official statement from any G7 member
country to acknowledge that European Union leaders are actively
working on a sweeping plan for deeper political integration,
long pressed by the United States and financial markets as a way
to underpin the future of the euro currency.
The statement followed comments by German Chancellor Angela
Merkel that "the world needs to know how we conceive a political
union that will accompany monetary union."
While the United States is anxious to play the role of
trusted adviser and not appear to dictate solutions to Europe,
Obama administration officials are working intensely behind the
scenes in nudging Europe toward firmer and faster action.
They would like to see the makings of a plan by the time
leaders of the Group of 20 largest economies hold a summit in
Los Cabos, Mexico, on June 18-19.
The sharp selloff in stock markets on European worries over
the past month and a rush into the safety of the U.S. dollar has
unnerved world leaders. Growth is slowing in every major
economy, and for U.S. President Barack Obama, it could cost him
re-election.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said the world could
not afford to have Europe lurching from crisis to crisis.
"I don't want to sound too alarmist, but we are kind of
running out of runway here. And in terms of structure of the
euro zone and in terms of addressing these problems, we do need
to see a broader game plan," he told CBC television on Tuesday.
IMMEDIATE STEPS
But a grand political plan, which would take years to
implement, is not enough to stabilize the current situation.
Spain on Tuesday said it was essentially locked out of financial
markets, and its banks need help.
One senior G20 official said that the United States was
pressing behind closed doors for two immediate steps - European
bank recapitalization and a guarantee system for its bank
depositors to prevent bank runs.
Another G20 official said Europe was being pressed to find a
backstop both for its banks and for its sovereign governments.
While senior U.S. officials have declined to talk publicly
about any specific remedies they are urging, stressing that
Europe has the capacity to solve its own problems, on Tuesday
they drove home the message that Europe needed to address the
shortcomings of monetary union urgently.
U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Lael Brainard, who just
returned from a whirlwind five-city tour of Europe to discuss
the crisis, said she expected Europe to move "toward greater
union on the fiscal front, greater union on financial front."
"These are critical complements to their monetary union,"
she added.
Mark Sobel, a senior deputy assistant secretary at the
Treasury, said Europe was moving with a "heightened sense of
urgency," and he expected action within the next few weeks.
"Movement to strengthen the European banking system will be
of particular importance," he noted.
Michael Froman, a senior Obama adviser, also called for a
comprehensive European plan that included short-, medium- and
long-term measures. Europe's leaders are "seized with the
importance of this and the urgency of these issues," he said.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde added to the chorus for Europe to provide a roadmap on
its future political shape, something investors are clamoring
for as well.
"The master plan that everybody signs up to will be
important because it will set a vision, it will set a collective
determination. And that is lacking at the moment," she said in
an interview with Reuters.
On Capitol Hill, concern is mounting after a closely-watched
monthly jobs report on Friday showed the U.S. economy added a
paltry 69,000 jobs in May with the national unemployment rate
rising a notch to 8.2 percent.
New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley and
World Bank chief Robert Zoellick were peppered with questions on
Europe at a closed-door meeting arranged by senators to discuss
the stalemate over the U.S. budget.
Republican Senator Roy Blunt told reporters there was
"substantial concern about what is happening in Europe and
whether we would be in a position to respond to worldwide
economic problems" before U.S. elections in November.
Republican Senator Bob Corker, a senior member of the
Banking Committee, planned to discuss the crisis with Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke, who testifies to Congress on Thursday.
"I've got a phone call today with the chairman of the Fed. I
met with him the week before last. I'm doing my own briefings.
We're on the phone non-stop," he said.