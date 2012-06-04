US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as UK election impact limited
June 9 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as the surprise result of the British general election had a limited impact on investor sentiment.
WASHINGTON, June 4 European leaders are moving with more urgency to deal with the euro zone debt crisis but need to step up action, in particular to strengthen the banking sector, in the lead-up to the Group of 20 summit in mid-June, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.
"We're hoping to see accelerated European action over the next several weeks, including in the run-up to the leaders G-20 meeting in Mexico," a U.S. Treasury official said in a statement. "Movement to strengthen the European banking system will be of particular importance in this time period," the official added.
June 9 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as the surprise result of the British general election had a limited impact on investor sentiment.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: