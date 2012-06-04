WASHINGTON, June 4 European leaders are moving with more urgency to deal with the euro zone debt crisis but need to step up action, in particular to strengthen the banking sector, in the lead-up to the Group of 20 summit in mid-June, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

"We're hoping to see accelerated European action over the next several weeks, including in the run-up to the leaders G-20 meeting in Mexico," a U.S. Treasury official said in a statement. "Movement to strengthen the European banking system will be of particular importance in this time period," the official added.