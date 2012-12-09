BERLIN Dec 9 Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann has
criticised a new debt deal for Greece agreed to by the country's
international creditors at the end of last month.
In an interview with Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper,
Weidmann, who sits of the European Central Bank's
(ECB)policymaking Governing Council, said Greece's funding gap
would be financed by new credits and for the first time by
actual transfers from national budgets.
"Unfortunately the central banks are also not spared," he
said.
Weidmann criticised the fact that Greece would meet part of
its funding needs through auctions of short-term T-bills, saying
this paper would mainly be bought by local banks, who in turn
were largely financed through central bank means, complicating
the ban on direct state financing.
The new deal aims to cut Greece's debt load to 124 percent
of national output by 2020.
To reduce the debt pile, ministers agreed to cut the
interest rate on official loans, extend the maturity of Greece's
loans from the euro zone bailout fund by 15 years to 30 years,
and grant a 10-year interest repayment deferral on those loans.
States also agreed to forego profits accruing to their
national central banks from European Central Bank purchases of
discounted Greek government bonds in the secondary market.
Weidmann said it could not be assumed that the measures
really would bring Greece on to a sustainable debt path, however
it was positive that international creditors had not opted for a
further debt write-down for Greece.
"My position is that if we do need a future debt write down,
then it should only be considered if Greece has fulfilled its
reform path," he said. He added that the ECB should not
volunteer to forego debt repayments as this would infringe upon
the ban on state financing.
"If it was down to the Bundesbank then we wouldn't have
bought any euro zone debt," he said.
"Then we wouldn't be facing this question. But what is still
clear - is that central banks must never volunteer to waive debt
repayment demands. This would be a clear infringement of the ban
on state financing."
He repeated his opposition to the European Central Bank's
decision to buy the bonds on the secondary market of highly
indebted euro zone states.
Turning to plans for a banking union, Weidmann called for a
change to the European constitution in order to avoid any
conflict of interest between the European Central Bank's
monetary policy and planned new supervisory duties.
"I cannot see how with the current legal framework we can
transfer supervisory duties to the ECB. A clean legal solution
would require a change to the constitution," he told the paper.
Such a change would require extra time and could delay the
introduction of an EU-wide banking union. But he added: "If
politicians really want a banking union, then they will be able
to make the necessary political decisions swiftly."