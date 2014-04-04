* Fears of AQR contagion drive up funding volumes
* Italian lenders eyed as core of eurozone bank troubles
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Peripheral banks have led a charge
of debt issuance in the first quarter, seeking to avoid a rise
in funding costs if pending European bank health checks do not
go their way.
Investors have happily bought over EUR205bn of paper from
financials, including some of the sector's weakest credits, as
the current hunger for yield outweighs the risks of future
losses.
The supply, from across the capital structure, has resulted
in a much stronger start to the year than in 2013, when volumes
were EUR61bn lower during the equivalent period, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"A lot of banks have already paid down their LTRO debt, and
are looking to refinance redemptions early," said Mauricio Noe,
managing director, financial institutions group at Deutsche
Bank.
"As bail-in doesn't seem to be fully priced in yet, it makes
sense to make hay while the sun shines."
The ECB is carrying out a wide-ranging review of 128 of the
region's largest banks in an effort to address lingering doubts
about their health before becoming their supervisor in November.
Ahead of these assessments, core and peripheral European
banks are taking advantage of a bullish tone in the market out
of fear that negative results from the asset quality review
(AQR) could lead to contagion and higher funding costs.
Conditions have been ideal. The costs of insuring senior and
subordinated debt are now at their lowest levels since 2009 and
2008, respectively.
"There's a lot of drivers pushing issuers into the market,"
said Damian Saunders, syndicate official at BNP Paribas
"Peripheral banks are finding the strongest support from
investors hungry for yield, but there is demand for issuers
across the market."
This was certainly the case for senior unsecured bonds from
Greece's Piraeus Bank and Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
which attracted more than 6bn of orders between them.
TROUBLE AHEAD?
Italian banks are setting aside billions of euros to cover
for years of bad loans accumulated as the economy soured, in a
long-overdue balance sheet clean-up. But investors say more is
likely to be uncovered, which could lead to consolidation in the
sector.
Investors explain that buying debt off lenders that were
recently considered bankrupt may not seem rational, but with
troubled banks steadily boosting capital levels, they are
confident that troubled banks will be resolved without any
negative consequences for senior bondholders.
If they are incorrect and bail-in is imposed, bankers fear
this will result in higher funding costs for all Italian banks,
including national champions as a result of contagion.
With this in mind, Italian lenders like Veneto Banca, MPS,
UniCredit and Banca Popolare di Vicenza have been ploughing into
the public market since the beginning of the year, selling a
mixture of covered, senior and even the riskiest form of capital
- Additional Tier 1.
"Investors definitely have more clarity on the value of core
bank credit but are buying some of the weaker financials with a
view that they will massively perform post-pricing," said a
syndicate banker.
And as senior supply is expected to decline from the heavy
volumes of Q1, investors are already preparing for the next
yield hunt away from the flow market.
"High quality Tier 2 bonds are at the top of our wish list.
You never know when the market is going to turn so while spreads
are tight and there are still big macro risks out there it makes
sense to be issuing debt," said Neil Williamson, head of EMEA
credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker)