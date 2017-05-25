BRIEF-Global Oriental says unit and Layar Raya Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture agreement
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
LONDON May 25 Aberdeen Asset Management Chief Executive Martin Gilbert said his company will have to move some jobs to Europe from Britain if the European Union insists that the clearing of euro denominated trade should be based inside the bloc.
Gilbert declined to say how many jobs would have to move, but told a financial conference on Thursday it would probably be a "handful" of roles.
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.