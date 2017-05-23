BRUSSELS May 23 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday most, but not all, euro clearing should be subject to European oversight after Britain leaves the bloc.

Discord between the euro zone's three largest countries is stalling the European Central Bank's efforts to find a way to force euro clearing out of London and put it under its watch, sources have told Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)