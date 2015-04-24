RIGA, April 24 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he does not expect decisive progress on Greece as he arrived for a crucial Eurogroup meeting in Riga.

Euro zone finance ministers are meeting in Riga to assess progress on a comprehensive package of reforms, but officials have lowered expectations of an agreement in technical talks in April. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier. Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Dominic Evans)