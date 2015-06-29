BERLIN, June 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told lawmakers from the Social Democrats, her junior coalition
partner, at a meeting on Monday she would back a third bailout
package for Greece if an aid-for-reforms deal were struck with
Athens, participants told Reuters.
The insiders, who spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, added that Merkel also said she was confident a
majority of conservative lawmakers would support the move.
Merkel also signaled that she was ready to start talks with
Athens on how to ease the country's debt burden, the
participants said.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke,; Writing by Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Michelle Martin)