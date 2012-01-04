BRIEF-Commercial Metals to sell CMC Cometals division
* Commercial Metals Company to exit international marketing and distribution segment and signs definitive agreement to sell cmc cometals division
BERLIN Jan 4 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will travel to Berlin next Wednesday to hold talks on the euro zone crisis with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the German government announced.
"The talks will focus on bilateral and international themes, the situation in the euro zone as well as economic developments in Europe," the government said in a statement.
Merkel is due to host French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday, two days before Monti, to prepare a European summit planned for the end of the month.
* Commercial Metals Company to exit international marketing and distribution segment and signs definitive agreement to sell cmc cometals division
LONDON, June 13 Sterling recovered around a fifth of its losses since Thursday's electoral shock on Tuesday, helped by high inflation numbers which underlined the dangers of the Bank of England tolerating a weakening currency in aid of stimulating the economy.