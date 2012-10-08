LONDON Oct 8 Private equity groups
Investindustrial and Trilantic Capital Partners have taken a
minority stake in Spanish cable television provider Euskaltel.
Investindustrial, the buyouts group backed by Italy's Bonomi
family, and former Lehman Brothers private equity arm Trilantic
said on Monday they had taken a 48 percent stake in the Basque
regions sole cable company.
The purchase price was not disclosed, but exceeds 200
million euros ($261.20 million), the buyers said in a statement.
The firms bought the stake in the buiness from the current
shareholders KutxaBank, Iberdrola, Endesa,
Mondragon and a number of Basque government-related entities.
($1 = 0.7657 euros)
