By Robert Hetz

MADRID, June 3 Basque Country-based fibre optic group Euskaltel plans to list on the stock market, it said on Wednesday, the latest company to seek to take advantage of investor appetite for Spanish equities as the country bounces back from a recession.

The deal will see Euskaltel sell shares belonging to its main shareholders, former savings bank Kutxabank, Italian-owned private investors International Cable and Spanish utility Iberdrola, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It's great news for Euskaltel that new shareholders will form part of our company," said Chairman Alberto Garcia Erauzkin. The three shareholders control practically all the shares in the company.

Euskaltel, which made sales of 321 million euros ($357 million) last year, plans to list around 50 percent of the company, excluding the green shoe offer, in its initial public offering (IPO), sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

The offering, which will be aimed at institutional investors, will be presented to potential buyers in a roadshow that could start next week, the sources said. Euskaltel shares are expected to start trading at the end of July, they added.

Banks JP Morgan and UBS will act as global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners in the deal.

($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day and Pravin Char)