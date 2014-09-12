BRIEF-CSG Systems International says Time Warner Master Subscriber Management Agreement amended - SEC Filing
* Says Time Warner Agreement, which covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG and now owned by Charter amended - SEC Filing
Sept 12 Eutelsat :
* Isat Africa and Eutelsat partner on accelerating access to free-to-air digital channels in Kenya and across East Africa
* Isat, part of Wananchi Group, launches a subscription-free TV platform for Kenya on Eutelsat 70b satellite
* Isat Africa has agreed terms with Eutelsat for use of c-band capacity on Eutelsat 3b satellite for contributing channels to Nairobi teleport Source text: bit.ly/1qqtlD8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* CSRA INC- AWARDED A NEW, $57 MILLION TASK ORDER BY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF U.S. COURTS