BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf says entered into managed services agreement with TD Bank in Q1
* Says entered into a managed services agreement with TD Bank Group in Q1 of 2017 - sec filing
Sept 15 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Says it has signed a strategic partnership with Media Broadcast to market Newsspotter+, a satellite-based IP broadcast solution
* Netflix Inc reports CEO Reed Hastings's 2016 total compensation was $23.2 million versus $16.6 million in 2015