BRIEF-Nanjing Doron Technology to change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd
Nov 7 Eutelsat :
* Seals ten-year contract with Ghana commercial broadcaster Crystal TV for capacity connected to African service area of Eutelsat 16a satellite
* Says capacity gives Crystal TV countrywide coverage of Ghana for its digital platform of pay-tv and free-to-air channels
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016