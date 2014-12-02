UPDATE 2-Sweden's Ericsson faces painful overhaul as it plunges into loss
* Shares down 3.2 percent (Adds CEO comment, analyst and banker comments, background)
Dec 2 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Announces its NewsSpotter service has been selected by iTELE
* Says duration of contract with iTELE is 3 years
* Says contract will allow iTELE to webcast live pictures shot by its journalists Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares down 3.2 percent (Adds CEO comment, analyst and banker comments, background)
* FBI awards Mantech $220 million contract to protect mission-critical information systems for law enforcement community