Australia shares recover on banks, telcoms; NZ soft
April 20 Australian shares clawed back from three-week lows on Thursday as bargain hunters stepped in after the market was sold off in the last three sessions.
Dec 15 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Announces collaboration with Nethope to improve connectivity solutions for humanitarian organisations in West Africa since outbreak of ebola crisis
* Satellite broadband equipment that will deliver videoconferencing services, internet access and voice communications has arrived in Accra, Ghana
* Terminals will be able to deliver 1.2 terabytes of data over coming six months
* Terminals are now headed to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea Source text: bit.ly/1yRCdAG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 20 Australian shares clawed back from three-week lows on Thursday as bargain hunters stepped in after the market was sold off in the last three sessions.
April 20 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :