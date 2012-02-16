PARIS Feb 16 European satellite operator Eutelsat posted a rise in revenues and operating profits on Thursday but said net profits for the first half of its fiscal year were dented by the costs of refinancing a chunk of its debt.

Eutelsat said net profit fell 10 percent to 156.8 million euros in the six months, in part because of costs associated with the refinancing of 1.8 billion euros of group debt. The refinancing pushed back the average maturity of the group's debt to 5.1 years from 3.8 years.

Eutelsat, which has a fleet of 29 satellites, was founded in 1977 when European countries pooled their licences to orbital positions to create a regional satellite operator, and was publicly listed in 2005.

It competes with market leader Intelsat, which has a fleet of 50 satellites and is owned by private equity funds, and the Paris-listed, Luxembourg-based SES, which has 49 satellites.

First half revenue was up 4.6 percent at 602.4 million euros, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 3.4 percent at 478.5 million euros .

"Following the successful entry into service of two new satellites, that have anchored our market position in the Middle East, Africa, Central Europe and the Indian Ocean Islands, our order backlog increased almost 10 percent to 5.3 billion euros," the company said in a statement.

The company reaffirmed its aim of producing EBITDA of over 955 million euros this year.

Its shares closed up 1.9 percent at 29.07 euros, giving it a market capitalisation of 6.5 billion euros. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Greg Mahlich)