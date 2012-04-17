* EV lithium-ion battery cost at $689/kWH in Q1
* Cost could drop to $150/kWh by 2030
LONDON, April 17 The average price of an
electric vehicle-grade battery fell 14 percent year-on-year to
$689 per kilowatt hour in the first quarter as manufacturing
capacity outstripped demand, a report by Bloomberg New Energy
Finance said on Tuesday.
Lower battery costs for electric vehicles could improve
their commercial uptake, which has been slow. The United States
wants to see up to 1 million electric and plug-in hybrids on its
roads by the middle of next decade.
To help achieve this goal, the U.S. government has spent
over $2 billion under President Obama to underwrite domestic
battery production and billions more to finance electric car
development to cut U.S. oil imports and reduce pollution.
But electric vehicles such as Mitsubishi Motor Corp.'s
iMiEV, Nissan Leaf or Tesla Model S
to travel longer distances need to store 16 to 85 kWh at a cost
of $11,200 to $34,000, which is around 25 percent of the total
cost of the vehicle.
A Tesla car with an 85 kWh battery, for example, has a range
of about 300 miles before it needs to recharge.
Battery prices for plug-in hybrid vehicles such as GM's Volt
are on average 67 percent higher than those for electric-only
vehicles, mainly due to the greater power-to-energy performance
required for plug-in hybrid vehicles.
Bloomberg New Energy Finance research shows that the average
price of a lithium-ion battery pack for electric vehicles was
$689/kWh in the first quarter of this year, down from around
$800/kWh a year earlier and 30 percent lower than 2009 levels of
over $1000/kWh.
The cost of lithium-ion batteries could drop as low as
$150/kWh by 2030 (in 2012 dollars) if current trends continue.
Prices have dropped because production capacity for EV
battery packs has exceeded demand due to significant investment
on the supply side, while consumer demand for the vehicles has
been slow, the report said.
Current production capacity for electric vehicle battery
packs outstrips demand by over 10 gigawatt hours, which is
equivalent to around 400,000 pure battery electric vehicles, and
the gap is on course to widen to 17 GWh by the end of 2013.
In comparison, the total number of electric vehicles sold in
2011 was 43,237, the report said.
"Batteries are one of the biggest drivers of the cost of
electric vehicles and hence of their uptake. A sharp decline in
price may be unwelcome for battery manufacturers, but it is
essential for the long-term health of the sector," said Michael
Liebreich, chief executive of Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
The firm launched on Tuesday an index to benchmark the price
of lithium-ion batteries used in EVs every quarter.