SINGAPORE Nov 24 Taiwanese full-service carrier
EVA Airways Corp has finalised an order worth more
than $8 billion for Boeing Co widebody jets, both
companies said in a joint statement.
The fast-growing airline will use the 24 Boeing 787-10s and
two 777-300ERs to support growth plans in coming years, EVA
President Austin Cheng said in the statement.
EVA said it had ordered engines for all 26 planes from the
aviation unit of General Electric Co.
Boeing's 777s and 787s compete with the A350s and A330s of
Airbus Group SE.
The deal comes just over a month after EVA signed a letter
of intent for the aircraft, which will be delivered over six
years from 2017.
EVA plans to deploy the planes on medium and long-haul
routes to Southeast Asia, Oceania and North America.
That will help it tap the increasingly important
trans-Pacific market by using its Taipei hub to connect Asian
and American cities.
Regional rivals such as China Airlines Ltd, Cathay
Pacific Airways Ltd, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
, Japan Airlines Co Ltd and ANA Holdings Inc
also have widebody jets on order from Boeing and
Airbus.
