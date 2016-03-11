(Adds EVA executive comment in graphs 5-6)

March 11 EVA Airways Corp, Taiwan's second-biggest carrier and part of shipping conglomerate Evergreen Group, said its chairman Chang Kuo-wei has been replaced following an unscheduled board meeting on Friday.

The decision takes effect immediately, EVA said in a statement, without elaborating further. Chang was not immediately available to comment.

Chang had been chairman since 2013. His father Chang Yung-fa, who founded the Evergreen Group, died in January and named Chang to succeed him as group chairman and as his sole heir, a source familiar with the situation said.

Chang's replacement comes after reports in the local media of a family feud over the founder's naming of Chang to succeed him.

"Before the founder passed away, he always wanted EVA run based on corporate governance. He did not say EVA had to be run by some particular person," said EVA spokesman Golden Kou.

The new chairman is company veteran Steve Lin. He served as EVA chairman from 2005-2011, said Kou.

EVA Airways has grown rapidly in the past few years.

In 2015, the airline announced plans to buy 26 Boeing wide body jets made up of 24 787-10s and two more 777-300ERs. That was in addition to 13 777-300ERs it already had on order.

This will allow the airline to transfer more passengers between Southeast Asia and North America via its Taipei hub.

EVA shares ended flat on Friday before the decision was announced, while the main index rose 0.5 percent.