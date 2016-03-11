(Adds EVA executive comment in graphs 5-6)
March 11 EVA Airways Corp, Taiwan's
second-biggest carrier and part of shipping conglomerate
Evergreen Group, said its chairman Chang Kuo-wei has been
replaced following an unscheduled board meeting on Friday.
The decision takes effect immediately, EVA said in a
statement, without elaborating further. Chang was not
immediately available to comment.
Chang had been chairman since 2013. His father Chang
Yung-fa, who founded the Evergreen Group, died in January and
named Chang to succeed him as group chairman and as his sole
heir, a source familiar with the situation said.
Chang's replacement comes after reports in the local media
of a family feud over the founder's naming of Chang to succeed
him.
"Before the founder passed away, he always wanted EVA run
based on corporate governance. He did not say EVA had to be run
by some particular person," said EVA spokesman Golden Kou.
The new chairman is company veteran Steve Lin. He served as
EVA chairman from 2005-2011, said Kou.
EVA Airways has grown rapidly in the past few years.
In 2015, the airline announced plans to buy 26 Boeing wide
body jets made up of 24 787-10s and two more 777-300ERs. That
was in addition to 13 777-300ERs it already had on order.
This will allow the airline to transfer more passengers
between Southeast Asia and North America via its Taipei hub.
EVA shares ended flat on Friday before the decision was
announced, while the main index rose 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Faith Hung and Siva Govindasamy; editing by Susan
Thomas and Jane Merriman)