Nov 19 I heard the first uncertain fragment on
BBC Radio. I was wearing a dinner jacket, driving in the dark to
a press ball in Teesside in the industrial northeast of England.
This dinner dance was quite an occasion for me. I was the new
boy, early thirties, putting in a first appearance as an editor
at a big social event where all the rival purveyors of news
hobnobbed with mayors, MPs, police chiefs, bosses of the coal
mines, steel mills and shipbuilding yards: in short, all the
news sources of the entire northeast we covered.
I guess it was near 7 p.m. UK time when I heard the flash.
President John F. Kennedy had been shot at 12:30 p.m. Texas
time. I was 20 miles from the offices in Darlington where I'd
just been entrusted with the editorship of the Northern Echo
(circ. 100,000). It was, and is, a regional morning daily with a
glorious heritage going back to the sensational editorship of
W.T. Stead in the 1870's (he died on the Titanic), but with its
circulation of 100,000 ebbing before the challenge of nine
national dailies, two rival regional dailies, three city papers
and TV and radio.
I turned right around and drove back to Darlington. By the
time I'd navigated the traffic on cold, greasy roads, negotiated
with my blood pressure, and run up the backstairs to the
editorial floor, the president had been pronounced dead. My
deputy, a masterful text editor, had his head down amid the
flood of telexes. Given the time difference between the UK and
U.S., we had just over three hours to deadline to make sense of
the rapidly changing story, send the words by pneumatic tube to
the hunched up Linotype operators in the composing room, and get
the lines of hot metal to fit our page designs.
I added to the tension. To the alarm of the sub-editors, and
the printers even then buzzing for "more copy, more copy" for
the other news scheduled for inside pages, I said that we were
also going to produce a four-page special. They were not to
pause updating the running story. I'd compile and edit the four
pages on Kennedy's life, and discuss how often a president's
life had been ended by murder.
What was I thinking? It was crazy to attempt to crash out
pages when everyone was stretched to the max already. But I'd
caught a bug while in the United States for two years of study
and travel as a postgraduate Harkness Fellow from 1956-8. I'd
become infatuated with U.S. politics and, in turn, by the people
attempting to realize the ideals of its constitution. Day after
day I'd watched Senator John McClellan's Labor Rackets Committee
investigate big union ties to the mob, notably Jimmy Hoffa's
International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Bobby Kennedy, the
committee's chief counsel, sat side by side with his brother,
Senator John Kennedy, in face to face confrontations with the
dregs of American society. I'd also recoiled from the extremism
I saw in travels through all the states in the Deep South, and
Texas, too, witnessing with sickening frequency the rule of fear
imposed on blacks seeking the shelter of the rule of law for the
right to vote and acquire a halfway decent education.
Three years later when Senator Kennedy had become president,
I was disappointed by what seemed his overly cautious approach
to redressing the wrongs I'd seen in the Deep South, while I was
enchanted by his cool wit. In one of his open press conferences,
he was challenged to respond to a Republican group's vote to
condemn his erratic foreign policy. "I trust," he said, "the
vote was unanimous." At the same time, I caught a glimpse of the
simmering hatreds besetting reformers. Revisiting D.C., I began
to take the political temperature, as reporters are wont to do,
by asking a taxi driver - then middle-class and white - how he
thought President Kennedy was doing. "He's great in his right
place," he growled, "but they ain't dug it yet."
At the Northern Echo that night in 1963, the first thing I
did was commission a portrait of Kennedy's life, and an analysis
of the forces that had spawned the dreadful sequence of attempts
on the life of a president. I sent for every photograph we had
of the Kennedys and also for whatever we had of presidents
Lincoln, McKinley and Garfield, and their assassins.
Not a single photograph of anything came back. "Sorry," it
was explained, "no one can find those files. The night manager
of the picture department has one night a week off and this is
it." Well, I said, there's that very nice day manager who seems
to know where she's put things. This was young Shirley Freeman,
known to admirers of her retrieving skills as Shirley Fileroom.
She, too, could not be found. I summoned my indispensable
secretary, Joan Thomas. She suggested we call Shirley's parents.
"Oh," they said, "she's out with her boyfriend."
Where?
"I think they went to the cinema."
But which?
Joan said the Odeon was the most popular.
"Kindly get the manager on the phone."
Joan did. The manager hadn't heard of the shooting. He was
aghast when I asked him to stop the film and search the cinema
for Shirley, who might or might not be there. Then I had a
better idea. Would he mind just pausing the movie for a quick
message on the screen? A handwritten message on a Perspex slide
flashed into the consciousness of a couple canoodling in the
back row: "Can Miss Shirley Freeman call the Echo urgently."
Her date was ruined, but back at the office she deftly found
everything we wanted. We made it to press on time. On every
November night of the shooting, I again feel the chill of the
loss of the prince of promise. "From this dayto the ending of
the world, it shall be remembered."
