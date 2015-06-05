June 5 The European Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (EVCA) appointed Max Romer as its chairman.

Romer, the founding partner of Quadriga Capital, succeeds Anne Glover of Amadeus Capital, the EVCA said on Friday.

Romer, who has 37 years of private equity experience, founded Quadriga Capital in 1994 and was a member of the board and executive committee of the EVCA between 1999 and 2004. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)