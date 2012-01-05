NEW YORK Jan 5 Pioneering American
photojournalist and portrait photographer Eve Arnold, best
known for her intimate shots of Marilyn Monroe, has died at the
age of 99, Magnum photo agency said on Thursday.
She died peacefully in her sleep at a nursing home in
London, said representative Jonathan Bell of Magnum Photo
Agency, of which she was a member.
Arnold made her name from photographs of a variety of
people from rich and famous to poor and unknown. Her revealing
and intimate shots of Monroe over a ten year collaboration gave
her prestige, as well as her photographs of the likes of Queen
Elizabeth, Jacqueline Kennedy and Malcolm X.
But the Philadelphia-born photographer was equally
interested in those not in the public eye. Her first story
documented fashion shows in the 1950s in segregated Harlem, New
York before moving to London in 1962.
She worked at publications including London's Sunday Times
and captured life in the Arab world in the late 1960s and early
70s before later in the decade going on to become one of the
first Westerners to document China.
"I have been poor and I wanted to document poverty; I had
lost a child and I was obsessed with birth; I was interested in
politics and I wanted to know how it affected our lives; I am a
woman and I wanted to know about women," Arnold once said
according to her 1976 book, "The Unretouched Woman."
She has been widely exhibited and received numerous prizes,
including the lifetime achievement award from the American
Society of Magazine Photographers. She published of over 15
monographs, including her 1997 book "In Retrospect."
(Reporting by Christine Kearney, editing by Jill Serjeant)