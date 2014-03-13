SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 Online ticketing service
Eventbrite said it had raised $60 million in financing from
Tiger Global and T. Rowe Price, damping expectations that
Eventbrite might hold an initial public offering this year.
Tiger Global, the investment fund perhaps best known for
hedge funds, and mutual-fund giant T. Rowe Price
approached the company recently about boosting their existing
investment, an Eventbrite spokeswoman said. The duo had
previously invested $60 million in Eventbrite in April 2013.
"We recognize the importance of having an appropriate level
of invested capital to execute our growth strategy and control
our destiny," the spokeswoman said in an email. Including the
latest round, Eventbrite has raised $200 million in equity since
its 2006 founding.
Fortune, which originally reported the latest financing,
said the cash injection valued Eventbrite at $1 billion, which
the spokeswoman said was "directionally correct."
No other investors participated in the round, whose proceeds
all went directly to the company rather than cashing out
existing investors.