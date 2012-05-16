By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 Eventbrite named former
Facebook executive Dave Morin as a director to help the
ticketing web site grow through social networks and mobile
platforms.
Morin was an early member of the Facebook team and helped
develop the company's Facebook Platform and Facebook Connect
offerings. He is now chief executive of Path, an online journal
that helps users stay connected with family and close friends.
Eventbrite has grown fast in recent years, partly due to its
integration with Facebook.
Last year, the company reported that every time an
Eventbrite event is shared on Facebook, it generates an
additional $2.52 on average in ticket sales for event
organizers, and 11 clicks back to the Eventbrite event page.
More than 20 million tickets were sold through Eventbrite
last year and the company said on Wednesday that it is close to
reaching a total of 60 million total tickets sold.