FRANKFURT Feb 22 CTS Eventim,
Europe's largest concert ticket vendor, is being investigated by
German antitrust regulators for suspected anti-competitive
practices, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday.
The weekly paper cited a spokesman for Germany's Federal
Cartel Office as saying a number of business practices were
being looked into.
No one at Eventim could immediately be reached for comment.
A request for a response, left on the voicemail of a number for
media inquiries given on its website, was not immediately
answered.
A spokesman for the Cartel Office did not immediately
respond to calls on his office and mobile numbers outside
regular business hours.
