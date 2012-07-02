July 2 EverBank Financial Corp said it
will buy GE Capital's Business Property Lending Inc division for
$2.51 billion in cash.
Business Property, a unit of GE Capital Real Estate,
originates and services commercial real estate loans for
properties owned or leased by small and midsize businesses.
The deal includes about $2.44 billion of performing
commercial loans, origination and servicing platforms, and
servicing rights on $3.1 billion of loans securitized by GE
Capital, the companies said in a statement.