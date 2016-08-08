BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 244,365 dinars versus 166,185 dinars year ago
Aug 8 Financial services firm TIAA said it would buy U.S. online lender EverBank Financial Corp for about $2.5 billion.
The cash offer of $19.50 per share represents a premium of 4.6 percent based on EverBank's Friday close.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 244,365 dinars versus 166,185 dinars year ago
May 15 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd